Pulicat fishermen continue protests

Fishermen of Pulicat continued their protest demanding wage hike for 250 members of their fraternity for the third day on Wednesday. They took out a procession and staged a black flag agitation against corporates.

“With several private companies setting up shop in north Chennai, they have lost their livelihood. They are unable to fish and are forced to take up employment. Many work as watchmen to ensure that their families are fed. They have waited patiently for several years now,” said K. Bharathi, South Indian Fishermen Association.

Community leaders Kabaddi Maran and Ko. Su. Mani said that over the years, they were promised jobs by various parties and the corporates. With those promises not kept, they were forced to stage protests.

Fishermen have threatened to intensify their agitation.