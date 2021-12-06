Pulianthope to get new network of stormwater drains

CHENNAI

06 December 2021 00:18 IST

A ₹7.1-crore scheme proposed

The Greater Chennai Corporation will develop a new network of stormwater drains in Pulianthope.

The new drains will be developed along Pulianthope High Road, Demellows Road, Decastor Road and so on. To be linked with the Gandhi Canal, the proposed stormwater drain network will be built at a cost of ₹7.1 crore.

The storm water drain network is expected to be linked to Gandhi Canal at three or four spots.

During recent showers, when 20 cm rain was recorded in just six hours, Pulianthope in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone was flooded, affecting hundreds of homes. The Corporation installed pumps to drain water as the existing brick and mortar drains collapsed. These drains had the capacity to deal with water flow if there was just 2 cm rain.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the locality on November 27 and directed the line agencies to start work on stormwater drain network, a press release said.