Pulianthope slaughterhouse damaged in fire

A huge fire was noticed in the slaughterhouse belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Fire tenders from Vyasarpadi, Vepery and Kodungaiyur were rushed to the spot and the firefighters broke open the doors of the unit to contain the blaze.

August 06, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Several expensive equipment were destroyed in the fire that broke out at the dysfunctional slaughterhouse belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation at Pulianthope on Sunday.

Several expensive equipment were destroyed in the fire that broke out at the dysfunctional slaughterhouse belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation at Pulianthope on Sunday. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

A massive fire inside the Pulianthope slaughterhouse, which has remained shut for several years, damaged electrical equipment used for slaughtering animals on Sunday afternoon. However, there were no casualties.

The police said a huge fire was noticed in the slaughterhouse belonging to the Greater Chennai Corporation around 2 p.m. on Sunday. A portion of the slaughterhouse was allotted to a private company more than a decade ago for modernisation but due to legal issues, the facility was kept closed though equipment worth several lakhs of rupees were left to rust in it.

On noticing smoke from the premises, the Pulianthope police were alerted, who in turn informed the Fire and Rescue Services. Fire tenders from Vyasarpadi, Vepery and Kodungaiyur were rushed to the spot and the firefighters broke open the doors of the unit to contain the blaze.

A few cattle and goats were rescued and moved to safety.

Fire in showroom

A fire was reported in a textile showroom located in Kelambakkam in the early morning on Sunday. The Kelambakkam police, with the help of five fire tenders brought from Sipcot, Thoraipakkam, Medavakkam, Mamallapuram and Kalavakkam, put out the fire. 

A senior police official of the Chengalpattu district said dress material worth thousands of rupees were lost in the fire. The Kelambakkam police have filed a case and suspect that the fire could have been caused by an electrical short circuit.

