Pulianthope police searching for two persons who abused and threatened traffic police woman

The Pulianthope police are searching for two persons for threatening and disallowing a woman police officer to carry out her duty. The two persons had also abused the police officer.

A police official of Pulianthope station said Umamaheshwari was a police constable posted in the Pulianthope traffic wing and was engaged in traffic regulations on Sunday near the Strahans Road signal when two persons who claimed to be advocates coming on the wrong side in a two wheeler, removed the temporary traffic barricades installed on the road to proceed towards Pulianthope high road. When the woman police official stopped them from removing the barricades the two persons reportedly abused her and also threatened her of dire consequences.

Based on a complaint filed by the woman police official a case was filed in the Pulianthope station against the two persons identified as Sathish and Vivekbabu for threatening and not allowing a public servant to discharge her duty.