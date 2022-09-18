Pulavar posts to be revived in temples

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
September 18, 2022 21:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department is in the process of reviving the post of Tamil pundits or pulavars in temples. 

HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said the pundits who were appointed 21 years ago with the aim of propagating the meaning of religious texts, hymns and practices among devotees in temples, had been deployed for other works like writing accounts and selling tickets in counters.

“They have not been able to do their job for 10 years now. They also double up as librarians, since the library contains religious texts. We have conducted a refresher course for around 50 of them, and are planning to recruit more to fill vacancies,” he said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A refresher course was conducted for these pundits, in which experts told them to read texts and update their knowledge of rituals performed in temples. “The various practices of Hinduism were founded with a scientific basis. They should be understood properly and taken to the next generation,” one of the speakers at the workshop said. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Among the duties of the pulavars is to explain how Kumbabhishekam can be conducted in Tamil, as the Alwars have said. They have to give religious discourses during crowded days, conduct classes for children on texts including Thirumurai and Pasurams and clarify any doubts that devotees have, said a pulavar at a temple, who is looking forward to resuming his duties. The pulavars need to have at least a diploma in Tamil literature. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Tamil Nadu
religion and belief

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app