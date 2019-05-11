Chennai

Pujas conducted in city temples for rain

Seeking divine help: Priests performing a yagna for rain at the Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore.

Seeking divine help: Priests performing a yagna for rain at the Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore.   | Photo Credit: K_V_Srinivasan

more-in

Special pujas, including Varuna yagna and Varuna Gayathri japam, were conducted at various temples in the city on Friday, for rain.

At the Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore, the day began with the Ganapathi puja, followed by chanting of Parjanya Shanthi mantram and Varuna japam.

A special abhishekam was performed for the Moolavar idol of Lord Kapaleeswarar. Musicians rendered ragas pertaining to rains along with odhuvars chanting padhigams.

At the Sri Agatheeswaraswamy Temple in Villivakkam, a Varuna yagna was conducted in the temple tank, the Angaraka theertham.

The pujas are being conducted following directions from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. “The temples follow the fasali year and many of them depend on income or produce from lands, which means rains are very important for them. Also for daily rituals, freshwater is a necessity, again stressing the need for rain,” explained a former official.

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2019 12:50:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/pujas-conducted-in-city-temples-for-rain/article27098079.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story