Pujas conducted in city temples for rain

Special pujas, including Varuna yagna and Varuna Gayathri japam, were conducted at various temples in the city on Friday, for rain.

At the Sri Kapaleeswarar Temple in Mylapore, the day began with the Ganapathi puja, followed by chanting of Parjanya Shanthi mantram and Varuna japam.

A special abhishekam was performed for the Moolavar idol of Lord Kapaleeswarar. Musicians rendered ragas pertaining to rains along with odhuvars chanting padhigams.

At the Sri Agatheeswaraswamy Temple in Villivakkam, a Varuna yagna was conducted in the temple tank, the Angaraka theertham.

The pujas are being conducted following directions from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. “The temples follow the fasali year and many of them depend on income or produce from lands, which means rains are very important for them. Also for daily rituals, freshwater is a necessity, again stressing the need for rain,” explained a former official.