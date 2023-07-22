Puducherry’s Golden Bridge Pottery co-founder Deborah Smith passes away

July 22, 2023 01:01 am | Updated 01:01 am IST

Clay artist Deborah Smith of Golden Bridge Pottery in Puducherry passed away at her residence on Friday.

Deborah and her partner Ray Meeker, who were drawn to the philosophies of the East, made it to Puducherry where the Mother invited her to start a ceramic studio on the ashram land. Then, Deborah and Meeker founded the Golden Bridge Pottery (GBP), which nurtured generations of clay artists in the country and has been breaking new grounds in ceramics internationally. However, Deborah retired from actively participating at the GBP in 2019, choosing to take time to pen her memoirs. Her soft-spoken personality will be sorely missed, her friends said.

Deborah, who studied Japanese at Stanford University, later apprenticed under master potter Yamamoto Toshu in the Bizen region of Japan in 1968. Later, she joined the ceramics department of the University of Southern California, where she had met her partner. The cremation is to be held at Ashram’s cremation ground on Saturday at 11 a.m., and people can pay their respects at her residence at 25, Rue Dumas till 10.30 a.m., a release said.Clay artist Deborah Smith of Golden Bridge Pottery in Puducherry passed away at her residence on Friday.

