Puducherry mulls weekend lockdown from next month

The Puducherry government is considering imposing a total lockdown on weekends from next month to prevent spread of COVID-19, Minister for Health Malladi Krishna Rao said on Tuesday.
In a video message to the media after visiting the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute (IGGMC&RI), he said he had made the proposal to impose a two-day lockdown at Monday’s meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority.
“At the meeting, I appealed to the Chief Minister to impose a lockdown on Saturdays and Sundays, starting this week. But the Chief Minister felt bringing restrictions from this week will disrupt marriages and other family functions. So he has agreed to consider imposing a lockdown on weekends from next month,” he said.
The Minister said he had directed IGGMC to provide facilities in hostels so as to accommodate more patients. If the hostels could be converted, around 400 more beds could be provided at the medical college.
Tuesday lockdown
At present, all shops and business establishments remained closed on Tuesdays.
The police sealed the border areas at Kanniyakoil, Madagadipet, Gorimedu and Kalapet, restricting the entry of vehicles from other States. People roaming on motorbikes without valid reason were fined and their vehicles impounded.
