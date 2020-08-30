Puducherry COVID-19 death toll rises to 211

The Union Territory recorded 12 more COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of fatalities to 211.
Director, Health and Family Welfare Services, S. Mohan Kumar, in a statement said 12 persons had succumbed to the virus in the Puducherry region during the last 24 hours.
The Union Territory also witnessed 550 new admissions during the same time. Of the new cases reported, 434 were from Puducherry, 70 from Yanam, 43 from Karaikal and three from Mahe. With the latest admissions, the cumulative tally has gone up to 13,556 cases; currently, 4,834 patients are undergoing treatment at hospitals and under home quarantine.
As many as 8,511 patients have been discharged.
Meanwhile, the Police and the Pubic Works Departments have started barricading 32 areas put under localised lockdown for seven days from August 31.
The police on Saturday made public announcements urging the people to follow the lockdown rules to bring down COVID-19 cases.
