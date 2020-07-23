Puducherry Assembly against power privatisation

PUDUCHERRY

23 July 2020 00:18 IST

The Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw its decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

Moving a government resolution, Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan said the Centre took the decision to privatise power distribution without consulting the territorial administration. The move to privatise the Electricity Department would impact pro-poor schemes, including the free electricity programme of the government.

Advertising

Advertising