Chennai

Puducherry Assembly against power privatisation

The Assembly on Wednesday adopted a resolution urging the Centre to withdraw its decision to privatise power distribution in the Union Territory.

Moving a government resolution, Minister for Power R. Kamalakannan said the Centre took the decision to privatise power distribution without consulting the territorial administration. The move to privatise the Electricity Department would impact pro-poor schemes, including the free electricity programme of the government.

