Pudhupakkam intersection in need of traffic police personnel

Motorists who frequent the intersection of Vandalur-Kelambakkam Road and Pudhupakkam Main Road in Pudhupakkam feel the necessity for deployment of traffic police personnel.

P. Devananth, a resident of Pudhupakkam, has made a request to the Kelambakkam police seeking the deployment of a traffic police personnel to man the intersection, at least during rush hour.

“Motorists from Kelambakkam who proceed towards Mambakkam, usually don’t slow down while crossing the intersection. They tend to cut through the vehicular traffic coming in from Vandalur and Pudhupakkam. The motorists drive at a high speed and jump lanes. Likewise, motorists from Mambakkam and Pudhupakkam hinder the flow of traffic coming in from Kelambakkam.

As a result, pedestrians are at high risk of being knocked down,” says Devananth.

The intersection facilitates access to Siruseri, Thazhambur and Rajiv Gandhi Salai.