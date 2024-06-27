PUCL seeks postponement of implementation of three criminal laws

People’s Union for Civil Liberties (PUCL) sought the postponement of implementation of three criminal laws which will come into force on July 1 and said the Union Ministry of Law should Initiate a national discussion on the nature, need, scope and content of the new laws.

PUCL has written a letter to Union Law Minister Arjun Meghwal requesting the Government of India to postpone beyond 1st July the date for implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, (BNS), 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, (BSA), 2023 to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

Talking at a seminar organised by PUCL in Chennai on Thursday, V.Suresh, general secretary of PUCL pointed out that the Parliamentary Sub-Committee on Home Affairs itself noted that a great bulk of the content of the three laws – the BNS, BNSS and BSA of 2023 – are nothing but a repetition – or as the Committee referred to it, a “cut-and-paste” job from the existing laws – the Indian Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code and the Indian Evidence Act. Actually, it is estimated that almost 80 – 85% of the total content of the new laws are essentially the same as it is in the existing laws, he said.

Mr. Suresh said three new laws presage a slow but sure shift in direction towards putting in place a de jure police State for all of India. At the seminar, advocates Nagasaila, R.Sankara Subbu, Sathiachandran and others participated.

