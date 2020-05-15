Chennai

PUCL condemns States’ decision to dilute labour laws

The People’s Union Of Civil Liberties (PUCL) on Friday expressed concern about the “swiftness” with which many States were dismantling the protection afforded to workers under labour laws. It condemned the governments of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh for extending the workday to 12 hours per day, for the next three months, with no increase in the number of rest intervals.

In a statement, the organisation said that this raises fear that these moves would force a large proportion of our population to inhuman servitude and destitution. The purpose for India’s industrialisation and development cannot be to ensure profit for international companies, at the cost of the dignity, well-being and liberty of India’s working class people.

“Labour laws are essential for ensuring fundamental rights for our workers. PUCL believes that withdrawing these protections from the working population in an effort to entice new businesses, is an unconstitutional, immoral and unethical attempt to revive an economy at the expense of its weakest citizens,” it said.

