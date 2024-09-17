Public Works Department to begin work on International Convention Centre in Muttukadu soon

The Public Works Department (PWD) is set to start work on an International Convention Centre in Muttukadu and a Grand Library and Science Centre in Coimbatore soon. It recently called for bids for these projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

In its efforts to make Chennai a destination for large-scale events, the PWD will construct the International Convention Centre near Dakshin Chitra at Muttukadu on East Coast Road. Spread over 5.5 lakh sq.ft, the centre will have a convention hall with a capacity to hold 5,000 people, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 2,000, and an exhibition hall. An open-air theatre, hotel, and parking facilities for about 10,000 vehicles have also been planned.

PWD officials said the ₹525-crore project has been split into four components to allow the works to be completed quickly and simultaneously. While the convention hall will have both indoor and outdoor dining facilities, the auditorium will have facilities such as banquet halls, ticket counters, and a medical centre, spread over two floors. The external works, comprising the compound wall, road, Stapathi artwork, and entrance arch, will be carried out separately. This will be developed as a world-class facility to host conferences, meetings, performances, exhibitions and other events.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another iconic facility along the lines of the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai will soon come up in Coimbatore. The state-of-the-art Grand Library and Science Centre, to be spread over 1.98 lakh sq.ft, will come up at Anuparpalayam. The library will have a children’s theatre, kids’ section, own books reading section, an auditorium with a seating capacity of 1,000 persons, and a multi-purpose hall.

K.P. Sathyamurthy, Engineer-in-Chief, PWD (Buildings), said the six-storeyed structure would be designed on a par with international standards, such as those in countries like Dubai and Japan. Of the total cost of ₹300 crore, about ₹50 crore had been allocated towards procuring books and e-books. Another ₹5 crore would go towards the purchase of information technology infrastructure and reading accessories.

The science centre will be more of a research-oriented museum and equipped with artificial intelligence technology. The centre would have exhibits on various engineering and scientific streams, including robotics, astronomy, and virtual reality. Visitors will also get to enjoy virtual reality attractions, he said. Both projects are likely to be completed by the end of 2025.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.