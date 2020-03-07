Public views on delimitation process taken up for discussion

VELLORE

07 March 2020 01:54 IST

A final decision will be taken after studying all claims and objections

Election officials of Vellore and Ranipet published the draft delimitation proposal for the districts last month and people were asked to come out with suggestions and corrections if any.

Accordingly, meetings were organised on Friday at Ranipet and Vellore, where the State Election Commissioner R. Palaniswamy presided over the meetings with Collectors A. Shanmuga Sundaram (Vellore) and S. Divyadharshini (Ranipet). Claims and objections were filed by representatives of political parties, residents welfare associations, the officials informed.

The copies of the proposal were published and made available for the public in all block development offices, town panchayats, municipalities and Corporation offices.

Advertising

Advertising

Residents aired their suggestions to the delimitation authority. The final decision will be made after studying all aspects of the claims and objections.

In a petition submitted, it was said that in Pernambut the wards were being divided based on dwelling units and not based on population registered in a particular ward in 2011, said T. Basheeruddin, president, Consumers’ Welfare Protection Society of Pernambut.

He suggested that the new arrangement leaves the wards with more than 2,000 voters which should be kept at a minimum of 1,400 voters per ward.

Still there are a few concerns on ward delimitation process in Pernambut, which needed to be addressed, Mr. Basheeruddin suggested.