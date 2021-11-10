Public transport operated in reduced numbers due to poor patronage

CHENNAI

10 November 2021

Public transport in the city was operated with limited strength taking into consideration the reduced footfalls due to heavy rain. However commuters reaching the city from far flung western localities of Tiruttani and Arakkonam, had a tough time, because of the fewer train services.

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has been operating reduced number of buses for the past two days. The MTC, which would normally operate nearly 3,250 buses on regular days, has been operating 2,200 to 2,500 buses in the past two days.

A senior official said since Sunday around 2,200 to 2,500 buses are being operated because of the announcement of holidays for schools and colleges and poor commuter population on several routes.

Buses are operated only based on the needs of particular routes.

Similarly, Chennai division of the Southern Railway, which started truncated operation of train services from Monday evening, operated Sunday schedule of train services on Tuesday also citing water stagnation and poor patronage.

The operation of reduced number of train services caused severe hardship to the working population travelling from the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Vellore, as a large number of commuters depended on train services from Tiruttani and Arakkonam.

Social activist A. Roy Rozario, in a representation sent to the Chennai Divisional Railway Manager, highlighted the hardships faced by hundreds of commuters from Arakkonam, Tiruttani and Tiruvallur.

The Southern Railway on Tuesday has announced more stoppages for the fast line proceeding towards Arakkonam and Tiruttani effective from Friday.