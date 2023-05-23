ADVERTISEMENT

Public thrash youth for attempting to sexually assault a minor in Pattinapakkam

May 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A youth, who trespassed into a house in Pattinapakkam and attempted to sexually assault a six-year-old girl sleeping inside, was nabbed and thrashed by the public on Tuesday. The mother of the victim woke up upon hearing the child’s cries at 1 a.m. and found a youth trying to sexually assault the girl. The child’s father, with the help of neighbours, caught the youth and threw chilli powder on him to prevent him from fleeing. They thrashed him before handing him over to the police, who arrested him. He was identified as Vicky alias Vignesh, 22.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US