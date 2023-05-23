Public thrash youth for attempting to sexually assault a minor in Pattinapakkam

May 23, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - CHENNAI

A youth, who trespassed into a house in Pattinapakkam and attempted to sexually assault a six-year-old girl sleeping inside, was nabbed and thrashed by the public on Tuesday. The mother of the victim woke up upon hearing the child’s cries at 1 a.m. and found a youth trying to sexually assault the girl. The child’s father, with the help of neighbours, caught the youth and threw chilli powder on him to prevent him from fleeing. They thrashed him before handing him over to the police, who arrested him. He was identified as Vicky alias Vignesh, 22.