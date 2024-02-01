ADVERTISEMENT

Public stakeholders’ meet for development of ‘Eco Park’ in Perungudi on February 5

February 01, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A public stakeholders’ meeting for the development of an Eco Park at the Perungudi dumpyard in Zone 14 is proposed to be convened at 11 a.m. on February 5, at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ward-184 Office campus on Panchayat Office road, Perungudi.

The meeting will be presided over by Mayor R. Priya. Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and officials of the GCC are expected to participate.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US