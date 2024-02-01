Public stakeholders’ meet for development of ‘Eco Park’ in Perungudi on February 5

February 01, 2024 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Chennai

A public stakeholders’ meeting for the development of an Eco Park at the Perungudi dumpyard in Zone 14 is proposed to be convened at 11 a.m. on February 5, at the Greater Chennai Corporation’s Ward-184 Office campus on Panchayat Office road, Perungudi.

The meeting will be presided over by Mayor R. Priya. Chennai South MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian, Sholinganallur MLA S. Aravind Ramesh, Deputy Mayor M. Magesh Kumaar, Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan and officials of the GCC are expected to participate.