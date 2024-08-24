Public Relations Society of India elects new executive committee members

Ramkumar Singaram, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst PR, has been elected as the Chairman of the Chennai Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). This was announced at a recent annual general meeting.

Some of the other newly elected committee members include Muthu Kumar Balu, Manager, Activations, Minmini, who has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of PRSI; N. Raja, assistant professor, Sathyabama (Deemed) University, who is now the Secretary of PRSI; S. Shridevi, assistant professor, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, is the treasurer of PRSI, according to a press release.

The Joint Secretary is S. Sampath Kumar, assistant professor, Vels (Deemed) University. The other executive committee members include V. Kalidoss, former senior manager, public relations, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC); D. Om Prakash Narayan, senior public relations officer, Southern Railways; and V. Ramesh Kumar, founder-director, Srushti Communications.

The members will hold the post for a period of two years, the release said.

