GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Public Relations Society of India elects new executive committee members

Published - August 24, 2024 12:37 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Ramkumar Singaram, Chief Executive Officer of Catalyst PR, has been elected as the Chairman of the Chennai Chapter of the Public Relations Society of India (PRSI). This was announced at a recent annual general meeting.

Some of the other newly elected committee members include Muthu Kumar Balu, Manager, Activations, Minmini, who has been appointed as the Vice Chairman of PRSI; N. Raja, assistant professor, Sathyabama (Deemed) University, who is now the Secretary of PRSI; S. Shridevi, assistant professor, M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, is the treasurer of PRSI, according to a press release.

The Joint Secretary is S. Sampath Kumar, assistant professor, Vels (Deemed) University. The other executive committee members include V. Kalidoss, former senior manager, public relations, Southern Petrochemical Industries Corporation (SPIC); D. Om Prakash Narayan, senior public relations officer, Southern Railways; and V. Ramesh Kumar, founder-director, Srushti Communications.

The members will hold the post for a period of two years, the release said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.