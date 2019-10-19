‘Public Park in Tondiarpet needs better maintenance’

Public parks are often the only green space in a neighbourhood. However, the city’s neighbourhood parks are being neglected and are in a state of disrepair. The Thanthai Periyar Park in Tondiarpet is no exception. The residents of New Washermenpet and surrounding areas are put to inconvenience due to poor maintenance of the park.

Automobile repair shops have encroached upon the space outside the park, and old and abandoned vehicles have been stationed there. It not only blocks access to the park, but also prevents pedestrians from using the footpath to commute safely. The area also lacks adequate street lights forcing the residents to stay away from the park after dusk.

The parked vehicles and the darkness have made the place a safe haven for tipplers, another reason why residents, especially women and children, avoid going to the park.

Garbage is piling up on the road outside the park and the officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation have made no efforts to clean up the space.

The officials should take immediate steps to increase security in the area by installing adequate street lights and urge the Chennai City police to step up patrolling. The Corporation should take strict action against unauthorised parking and encroachments on pavements. The old vehicles should be towed away and their owners should be fined for abusing public space.

I also urge the Corporation officials to set up a composting unit at the park for better disposal of biodegradable waste.

(C.R. Balaji is a civic activist residing in Mandavelipakkam)