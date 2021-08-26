Public not allowed for Besant Nagar Vailankanni fest

CHENNAI

26 August 2021

The events will be streamed live through social media

The Annai Vailankanni Shrine at Besant Nagar has requested pilgrims and public to not visit the Church on August 29, which is the day of Flag hoisting as part of its 49th annual festival, which is held to celebrate the birthday of Mother Mary.

Fr. Vincent Chinnadurai, Rector and Parish Priest of the church, said that keeping in mind the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, and following the guidelines of the government, the celebrations would be confined to the church premises without the physical participation of the public. All the proceedings including the flag hoisting and daily liturgical celebrations on novena days will be streamed live through social media platforms.

On Saturday at 5.45 p.m., the Archbishop of Madras-Mylapore, George Antonysamy, would hoist the flag of Mother Mary marking the commencement of the festival that would conclude with the lowering of the flag on September 8 at 5.30 pm., said a press release here.