Public meetings for BRTS planned

To take the plan to introduce a Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) in Chennai forward, Pallavan Transport Consultancy Services (PTCS) will be organising a public consultation for six days from August 3.

The consultation is open for residents, commuters, shopkeepers and office-bearers of residents’ welfare associations. It is being held for feedback for preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the BRTS system, as the Transport Department has revived its plan after three years. A senior official of PTCS said the plan to introduce a BRTS was based on the feasibility report of the ITDP done in 2011, in which seven corridors were identified in the first phase.

The corridors are: Koyambedu to Poonamallee via Maduravoyal; Koyambedu to Madhavaram via Padi; Koyambedu to Ambattur through Dunlop; Koyambedu to Saidapet via CIT Nagar; Saidapet to Siruseri via Rajiv Gandhi Salai; and Chromepet to Thoraipakkam via the Pallavaram Radial Road. A private company, Imax Consulting, has been given the order to prepare the DPR, the official said.

The six-day public consultation for the Koyambedu corridor will be held at Jai Nagar Community Hall in Arumbakkam, on August 3 and 4, and Community Hall, Mogappair, on August 5.

For the Saidapet corridor, the consultation will be held at the Karapakkam Community Centre on August 6, CIT Nagar in Nandanam on August 7, and Nehru Colony Community Centre in Alandur on August 8. The public consultations will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The BRTS aims at covering the entire Chennai Metropolitan Area in three phases as per the feasibility report. The seven corridors have been chosen based on the width of the roads, with the BRTS requiring between 30-40 metres.

A senior official of the State Transport Department said the public consultation was only the first step for preparing the DPR, even as several integration issues of the Metro Rail, the MRTS and regular bus operations were involved. “There is a long way to go for the BRTS to be launched in the city,” he said.