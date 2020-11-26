Cyclone Nivar | Public holiday declared in 16 T.N. districts today

Essential services to function as usual

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday announced a public holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, in 16 districts, including Chennai, considering the impact of Cyclone Nivar.

A G.O. issued by Chief Secretary K. Shanmugam declared a public holiday for Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Tiruvannamalai, Cuddalore, Kancheepuram, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Tirupathur, Vellore, Ranipet and Nagapattinam (including Mayiladuthurai) districts.

“All government offices, including those of local bodies, government undertakings/corporations and boards, banks and financial institutions, will be closed in 16 districts of the State on November 26. However, all essential services shall function as usual,” it said.

A gazette notification too was issued later in the day.

In view of the cyclone, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami had, on Tuesday, announced a State-wide public holiday on November 25. He had stated that any extension of the public holiday would depend on the quantum of rainfall.