Public hearing for land acquisition for bridges may be conducted this month

January 19, 2024 12:42 am | Updated 12:42 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Corporation and Chennai Collectorate will conduct public hearing for acquisition of land for the bridge at Valluvar Kottam junction by the end of January.

According to officials of Chennai Corporation, work on land acquisition is in the advanced stage for construction of five bridges in the city. A total of 10879 sq.m of land is required for this project near Valluvar Kottam, including private land of 2860 sq.m and government land 8019 sq.m. After the official for land acquisition was appointed by the Chennai Collector, work has been expedited. “A Social Impact Assessment report has been submitted by the consultant. Public hearing to be conducted by the Chennai Collector. On completion of land acquisition process, tender will be called,’ said an official.

In a bid to complete the ongoing work on construction of the flyover at Ganesapuram by September 2024, the civic body has asked the district collectorate to expedite the acquisition of 2437 sq m of private land and 194 sq m of government land. Social Impact Assesment report has been submitted by the consultant for Ganesapuram flyover. The shifting of utilities is expected to be delayed in Ganesapuram. As a result the work on Ganesapuram flyover is likely to be completed in December 2024. Public hearing will also be conducted by the collector shortly, said an official.

ADVERTISEMENT

The work on land acquisition at Chinna Nolambur is progressing fast. “The beneficiary amount will be disbursed to the land owners in Chinna Nolambur by the Highways Department. A total of 4396 sq.m of land is required for this bridge in ward 143 and ward 144 connecting Poonamallee High Road and Union Road at Chinna Nolambur,” said an official. A total of 14 parcels of land will be acquired for the bridge across Puzhal surplus canal in Vadaperumbakkam shortly, officials said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.