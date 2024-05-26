Public health field-level staff being trained to identify issues in weight gain, haemoglobin levels in pregnant women

Weight gain and haemoglobin are among the key parameters monitored during pregnancy. Now, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine is focusing on enabling its field-level staff to identify issues in weight gain and haemoglobin levels in pregnant women to ensure safe motherhood and childbirth and to prevent complications.

In a step towards this, field staff of the directorate are being trained with specific focus on maternal and child health nutrition. “First, there should be a minimum weight gain of nine to 10 kg from the base weight during pregnancy. Secondly, haemoglobin level of 11, 10, 11 gm/dl respectively is essential during each trimester. As this is an indicator of the baby’s growth, if there is no improvement, it shows that the woman has no sufficient nutrition for the baby to grow,” said T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health.

As per the recommended level of maternal weight gain, a woman should have a weight gain of 2 kg and haemoglobin level of 11 gm/dl during 18 to 20 weeks of pregnancy, three kg and 10 gm/dl during 26 to 28 weeks of pregnancy and four kg and 11 gm/dl during 37 to 40 weeks of pregnancy.

“In the ‘First 1,000 Days of Life’ initiative, we noticed that only 40% of pregnant women reached the minimum required level of weight gain and haemoglobin. Both aspects are simple to monitor and families can keep a close watch,” he said.

At their level, the directorate wants to build the capacity of its team members. “Not only obstetricians and nurses, this should reach our field level workers including village health nurses and women health volunteers. If they pick up women who do not reach the recommended weight gain or haemoglobin level early, they can be immediately referred to Primary Health Centres/Government Hospitals thereby preventing complications at a later stage. We want this basic knowledge of maternal and child health nutrition to percolate across all levels,” Dr. Selvavinayagam explained.

The DPH has roped in ECHO India (Extension for Community Healthcare Outcomes), a not-for-profit organisation. “Their digital platform will be used by our staff to access content and training. We conducted a ‘training of trainers’ session following which the staff will hold district and block level training sessions via digital mode. Field workers in remote areas will assemble at a nearby PHC for the training,” he added.