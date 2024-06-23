Public health directorate to launch ‘Stop Diarrhoea Campaign’

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine is all set to launch “Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024” from July 1 to August 31 with the goal of zero under-five deaths due to Acute Diarrheal Diseases in Tamil Nadu.

The directorate has asked all District Health Officers to prepare the District Operational Plan for the health unit districts. District-level coordination committee meetings chaired by the District Collectors and involving the departments of health, school education, rural development, social welfare, women development and Indian Academy of Paediatrics should be held.

As a part of the campaign, the District Health Officers should get the allotted quantity of Oral Rehydration Salt (ORS) and zinc tablets from the Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation. They should distribute the ORS and zinc tablets based on the under-five population and should ensure the availability in all government hospitals and medical college hospitals.

Line listing of all under-five children should be done, and high risk and vulnerable population should be identified and enumerated prior to the campaign. The Village Health Nurses should conduct “Stop Diarrhoea Campaign 2024” meeting in their respective sub-centre village to disseminate information on prevention and control of diarrhoea.

Demonstration of hand washing should be carried out in all schools. Mobile health teams should be formed to cover the urban slums, migrant population, street children and orphanages. Sanitation and hygiene promotion including the use of toilets and maintenance of toilets should be carried out during the campaign. The importance of boiling water should be stressed along with taking ORS and zinc tablets during episodes of diarrhoea.

In addition, the directorate has said that ORS and zinc corner should be established in all health facilities including private practitioners, anganwadi centres, urban health posts, sub centres, block primary health centres, government hospitals and medical college hospitals. The standard treatment protocol for diarrhoea should be followed, and the protocol should be made available in all government hospitals and medical college hospitals, the directorate said.