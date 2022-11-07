Public health directorate steps up vector control and surveillance measures

Mosquito eradication measures under way. File

With the northeast monsoon bringing rainfall over the last one week, the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine has stepped up vector-control and surveillance measures across the State.

While mosquito pools are being tested for the dengue virus, daily field visits are being taken up to determine the house index of mosquitoes.

Officials of the directorate said all ongoing precautionary measures for vector control were intensified following the rain in the last few days. District-wise review of the works were being done on a periodic basis.

“We are collecting mosquito pools from various places in the State. These mosquitoes are tested by the RT-PCR method for the dengue antigen. The testing is done in our laboratories in Hosur and Chennai. Though one or two cases of dengue are being reported, no mosquito pool was found to be positive for the dengue virus so far, meaning that there is no large density of the Aedes mosquitoes,” an officer said. He said that mosquito pool collections were being carried out by the field assistants under the respective district entomologists and sent for testing every week.

He said that the directorate’s staff were engaged in full-fledged monitoring measures. “The domestic breeding checkers, district malaria officer and district entomological officer are taking up daily field visits to check for the house index of mosquitoes,” he said.