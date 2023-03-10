ADVERTISEMENT

Public Health Centre completes 70 years

March 10, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Public Health Centre (PHC), a volunteer-run hospital in Chennai, has entered its 71st year of medical service to the underprivileged.

Started in a small hut in 1952 by M.C. Subrahmanyam, the hospital now has 100 beds and treats patients for basic health issues.

At the age of 95, M.K. Srinivasan, PHC’s president and medical director, still treats patients. The PHC is now managed by the third generation of volunteers. Community involvement is the biggest achievement in this rare social experiment.

The departments such as obstetrics and gynaecology, general medicine and surgery, paediatrics, urology and dental are functional in the PHC at affordable prices. The hospital runs a day care centre for rehabilitation of special children, who are taught by special educators. With five dialysis machines running at a subsidised rate of ₹1,800, the PHC has planned to expand the department with five more machines.

The PHC conducts free eye camp in the name of its founder and performs free cataract surgeries for 60 patients and give 300 spectacles freely.

