Public face garbage woes as conservancy workers, Chennai Corporation lock horns over solid waste management privatisation

As the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and nearly 1,000 conservancy workers locked horns over the privatisation of solid waste management, the public were affected by overflowing garbage bins.

The conservancy workers, who staged a protest near the premises of Ripon Buildings, were detained by the police. They were taken to a private wedding hall in Choolaimedu.

It is 9.30 p.m. now and no official has come forward to hold talks even as several women workers have been waiting in the hall since evening, said K. Bharathi of Left Trade Union Centre (LTUC). Even though the police said the protesters can disperse, the latter said they will stay until GCC intervenes.

Led by LTUC, they submitted their long-pending demands related to the outsourcing of solid waste management to private agencies and the new punch-in and punch-out system through an app, specifically in Tondiarpet (IV) and Royapuram (V) Zones.

Meanwhile, a senior GCC official said that a facial recognition system, instead of the app, may be introduced; but, as mentioned earlier, the GCC will still stick to the privatisation bid, as per the State’s order. “Tenders for Zones IV and V will be closed on September 24, and the work order will be issued in October, and the management will be handed over to the respective private agency by November. No change in this plan,” he said.

Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said that temporary contract workers had been deployed and will be paid a calculated rate per day for additional work, and local authorities were notified to ensure smooth waste collection.

At the Royapuram Zone (V), a Conservancy Inspector said there was a shortage of about 65 workers. He said that in Ward 60, essential tasks such as road cleaning and garbage clearance were carried out with only 45 workers, as the remaining employees had joined a demonstration without prior notice.

In the Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar Zone (VI), another Conservancy Inspector alleged that the workers were being influenced by political groups who were acting for their own gain rather than the workers’ welfare.

Raghukumar Choodamani of the Community Welfare Brigade said that N.S.K. Road in Kodungaiyur and Subramaniam Road in Ward 70, along with a few other areas in Ward 71, also took a hit, with garbage brimming in bins and along the side of roads. “We had pushed for privatisation last year, but workers were against it. Solid waste management needs to be privatised to streamline work. Even on Thursday, many had punched in, but joined the protest, instead of working, which affects people. This can be controlled only with privatisation,” he suggested.