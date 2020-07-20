Public cooperating during lockdown: city police chief

CHENNAI

20 July 2020

People coming out only for emergencies, says Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal

The city police have registered 1.15 lakh cases for the violation of Section 144 and have seized 1.60 vehicles till date since the lockdown was enforced, said Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.

He was addressing mediapersons after inspecting the enforcement of the full lockdown measures on Anna Salai. Stating that people were co-operating in the implementation of a full lockdown, he said the police had registered 65,000 cases for not wearing masks.

“A total of 10,000 police personnel were deployed to enforce lockdown norms and 200 vehicle check-points were set up across the city.

“People came out only for emergencies,” he said.

He said that various measures had been put in place to regulate crowds. On Ritchie Street, traders were taking turns and opening shops on alternate days, he said.

Crowd regulation

“One-way traffic has been allowed in Kothawalchavadi. Loading and unloading is allowed at night and this has reduced traffic. In Kasimedu, we have placed barricades for crowd regulation,” he said.

Mr. Aggarwal asked people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily. “Those coming out for work or for business needs should wear masks and follow physical distancing norms,” he said.