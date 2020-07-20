Public cooperating during lockdown: city police chief

The city police have registered 1.15 lakh cases for the violation of Section 144 and have seized 1.60 vehicles till date since the lockdown was enforced, said Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal.
He was addressing mediapersons after inspecting the enforcement of the full lockdown measures on Anna Salai. Stating that people were co-operating in the implementation of a full lockdown, he said the police had registered 65,000 cases for not wearing masks.
“A total of 10,000 police personnel were deployed to enforce lockdown norms and 200 vehicle check-points were set up across the city.
“People came out only for emergencies,” he said.
He said that various measures had been put in place to regulate crowds. On Ritchie Street, traders were taking turns and opening shops on alternate days, he said.
Crowd regulation
“One-way traffic has been allowed in Kothawalchavadi. Loading and unloading is allowed at night and this has reduced traffic. In Kasimedu, we have placed barricades for crowd regulation,” he said.
Mr. Aggarwal asked people not to step out of their houses unnecessarily. “Those coming out for work or for business needs should wear masks and follow physical distancing norms,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath