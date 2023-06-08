HamberMenu
Public confidence in All Women Police Stations has increased, says DGP 

All Women Police Stations received over 75,000 petitions from women last year and conducted inquiries into all the petitions and the cases registered, says Sylendra Babau

June 08, 2023 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu inaugurating the All Women Police Station in Pattabiram.  

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu inaugurating the All Women Police Station in Pattabiram.   | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Director-General of Police (DGP), C. Sylendra Babu, on Thursday claimed that public confidence levels in the All Women Police Stations (AWPs) has increased. 

He was inaugurating a new All Women Police Station in Pattabiram in the jurisdiction of the Avadi Police Commissionerate. The Avadi Police Commissioner, A. Arun, and the Joint Commissioner of Police, Avadi, P. Vijay Kumar, were present. 

There are 202 All Women Police Stations in the State. However, the government has decided to establish one AWPS in each police sub-division and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had announced the establishment of 20 more All Women Police stations. Following this, 222 All Women Police Stations are functioning in the State, he said.

Mr. Babu claimed the All Women Police Stations received over 75,000 petitions from women last year and conducted inquiries into all petitions and cases registered.  “We have also trained personnel in AWPS to handle the problems of women, on how to approach them and hear their grievances. About 120 women personnel were recently trained by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences,” he said.

