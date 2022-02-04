Public can utilise ECR cycling track on weekends

CHENNAI

04 February 2022 19:30 IST

The temporary track from Kottivakkam signal to Muttukadu can be used between 5 a.m and 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday

The Greater Chennai Police have decided to allow cyclists to utilise the 20-km cycling path from Muttukadu to Kovalam in the morning hours of Saturday and Sunday.

On the advice of Commissioner Shankar Jiwal, police from the Armed Reserve and local stations initially demarcated a 12-km stretch from Akkarai to Muttukadu on the side of the East Coast Road (ECR), exclusively for cyclists and joggers and conducted trials on the stretch on December 25 with a few public and police personnel. Following good response from the public, the Commissioner decided to extend the cycling path from Kottivakkam signal to Muttukadu and police with public conducted another trial on January 6.

“Now, the government has decided to lift the night curfew and Sunday lockdown, public can utilise the temporary cycling path from Kottivakkam signal to Muttukadu between 5 a.m and 7 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday and they can practise without any disturbance. The side of road will be cordoned off wherever it is necessary,” said a senior police officer.

The city police appealed to the cyclists to follow all COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing masks and physical distancing norms.