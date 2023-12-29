Public buildings cannot be constructed on Open Space Reservation land, says Greater Chennai Corporation

December 29, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Chennai

Officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and the Councillors had a disagreement on the utilisation of Open Space Reservation (OSR) land during the General Council Meeting held at the Ripon Buildings on Friday, December 29.

Under the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, developers and promoters are mandated to allot 10% of the total layout area as OSR land and hand it over to the respective local bodies. A new provision, however, provides an option for them to buy the land to be allotted as OSR land in layouts measuring between 3,000 sq.m and 10,000 sq.m.

During the zero hour, V. Rajan, zone 11 (Valasaravakkam) ward committee chairman and ward 143 Councillor, questioned whether the developers and promoters in the GCC are allowed to construct buildings on OSR land if the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) gave them approval.

He requested the civic body to allow the construction of public infrastructure, such as additional police stations, public distribution system (PDS) outlets, or health and wellness centres. Further, these spaces can also be used as cemeteries, Mr. Rajan added. The maintenance of these lands will also come into question if they are left untouched, other Councillors added.

To which, the Mayor said: “As mentioned in the Tamil Nadu Combined Development and Building Rules 2019, the only facilities that can be established on such land are sewage treatment plants.”

Also, police stations, public toilets, garden equipment storage rooms, police control rooms etc., should not exceed 5% of the open land area. Apart from this, as per the Rules, no other constructions are allowed. “Further, it is stated that there is no provision in the Rules for the construction of other public buildings on OSR land,” Ms. Priya said.

Meanwhile, sources in the civic body said the GCC was planning to write to the State government to do away with the new provision and maintain the earlier mandate wherein promoters must set aside OSR.

Lung spaces

“OSR land are lung spaces, and if they are also sold as plots, it may lead to urban growth. No construction must be encouraged at such spaces. Hence, we are planning to write to the Tamil Nadu government regarding the same,” the source said.