Public Accounts Committee holds review meeting at Police Commissioner’s office 

November 18, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The delegation of Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly Committee on Public Accounts, headed by K. Selvaperunthagai, on Thursday conducted a review on the schemes being implemented in Greater Chennai Police and Prisons and Correctional Services at Commissioner’s office in Vepery.

Trending

ADVERTISEMENT

Commissioner of Police Shankar Jiwal and Director-General of Police Amaraesh Pujari participated in the meeting. Mr. Jiwal presented booklets on the schemes being implemented by the city police.

The Additional Commissioner of Police, Headquarters, presented explanatory notes on the aforesaid schemes to the delegates of the committee, said a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT