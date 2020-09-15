Psychotropic drugs seized, one arrested

CHENNAI

15 September 2020 23:56 IST

Chennai Air Customs intercepted and seized psychotropic drugs destined for Florida in the U.S. at the Foreign Post Office.

A press release here said 3,440 tablets falling under Schedule ‘X’ and ‘H’ of the Drug and Cosmetic Rule, 1945, and covered under the NDPS Act, 1985, were seized.

The parcels were found booked by a Chennai-based person running a pharmaceutical wholesale business. He was arrested after searches were conducted on his premises.

