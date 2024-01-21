GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Psychological factors emerging as one of the primary risks in maternal deaths, says National Health Mission head for T.N.

Antenatal records can help identify delivery risks and reduce maternal deaths, she says

January 21, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Ante-natal mothers undergoing yoga training. File

Thorough records of antenatal history of pregnant women updated on Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME), a software to track maternal and infant health, will help in identifying risks in delivery and reducing maternal deaths, said Shilpa Prabhakar Satish, National Health Mission Tamil Nadu Director.

Ms. Satish, speaking at the annual conference of All India Coordination Committee - Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AICC RCOG) and the Association of Tamil Nadu Members of RCOG on Sunday, said psychological factors are also emerging as one of the primary risks in maternal deaths. 

“In the last two months, we saw seven deaths due to suicides of antenatal mothers. We have come to understand that it is not easy to classify the causes of deaths as just anemia, or hypertension, or cardiac issues. Psychological factors are involved. Postnatal depression is something we have to talk about,” she said, adding that in many cases after delivery, the mother is not taken good care of so postnatal depression is on the high, and is one of the factors leading to a great impact on both the child and mothers’ mental conditions.

Around 30% to 40% of the mothers in Tamil Nadu go to private institutions for antenatal check-ups and their data is difficult to collect, especially in city areas because urban health nurses do not have access to this information, added Ms. Satish. She also urged the AICC RCOG to spread awareness among district hospitals on recording data in PICME. 

At the conference, Dr. Bhaskar Pal, senior consultant at Apollo Hospital, Kolkata and AICC RCOG Chair handed over the leadership to Dr. Uma Ram. Going forward, Dr. Sumana Manohar will be the AICC South Zone Chair. 

