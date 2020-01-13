Psychiatrist honoured

R. Thara, co-founder and vice-chairman, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), was awarded the Dr. Ashok Pai Manasa National Award 2019, for her contributions to mental health.

The award was presented at a function organised by the Manasa Trust on Sunday at Shivamogga, Karnataka.

The citation read: “She has been a passionate researcher with over 150 research publications.”

The award was presented by Sunitha Krishnan, director of Hyderabad-based Prajwala.