Psychiatrist honoured

R. Thara, co-founder and vice-chairman, Schizophrenia Research Foundation (SCARF), was awarded the Dr. Ashok Pai Manasa National Award 2019, for her contributions to mental health.
The award was presented at a function organised by the Manasa Trust on Sunday at Shivamogga, Karnataka.
The citation read: “She has been a passionate researcher with over 150 research publications.”
The award was presented by Sunitha Krishnan, director of Hyderabad-based Prajwala.
