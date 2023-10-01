ADVERTISEMENT

Psychiatrist Gauthamadas Udipi presented Mahatma Award 2023

October 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Gauthamadas Udipi, a psychiatrist from Chennai, receiving the Mahatma Award 2023 for Social Good and Impact from Raj Loomba CBE, member of the House of Lords, U.K., at the India International Centre, New Delhi, | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Gauthamadas Udipi, a psychiatrist from Chennai, was awarded the Mahatma Award 2023 for Social Good and Impact at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on September 30. 

Dr. Udipi was recognised for five decades of promoting accessibility to mental healthcare, battling the stigma of mental disorders, public education on mental health, and disaster mental health response. 

Dr. Udipi, son of a staunch Gandhian and freedom fighter, said his inspiration springs from Mahatma Gandhi. Receiving the award from Raj Loomba CBE, member of the House of Lords, U.K., he said: “Gandhi is the epitome of anti-stigma who linked equality with elimination of physical diseases like leprosy and tuberculosis and social disorders such as untouchability that bred stigma.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The award, which spotlights individuals and organisations dedicated to making a difference in tsociety, is supported by the Aditya Birla group and Eternal Gandhi initiative.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US