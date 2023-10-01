Psychiatrist Gauthamadas Udipi presented Mahatma Award 2023

October 01, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

Gauthamadas Udipi, a psychiatrist from Chennai, was awarded the Mahatma Award 2023 for Social Good and Impact at the India International Centre, New Delhi, on September 30.

Dr. Udipi was recognised for five decades of promoting accessibility to mental healthcare, battling the stigma of mental disorders, public education on mental health, and disaster mental health response.

Dr. Udipi, son of a staunch Gandhian and freedom fighter, said his inspiration springs from Mahatma Gandhi. Receiving the award from Raj Loomba CBE, member of the House of Lords, U.K., he said: “Gandhi is the epitome of anti-stigma who linked equality with elimination of physical diseases like leprosy and tuberculosis and social disorders such as untouchability that bred stigma.”

The award, which spotlights individuals and organisations dedicated to making a difference in tsociety, is supported by the Aditya Birla group and Eternal Gandhi initiative.