PSG Hospitals, MGM Healthcare sign pact for heart, lung transplant

PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, has signed an agreement with MGM Healthcare to offer a comprehensive centre of excellence for heart and lung transplant and heart failure clinic.
The transplantation team comprises a team of dedicated surgeons, anaesthetists, intensivists, perfusionists, technicians and nurses.
MGM Healthcare director Prashanth Rajagopalan said the MoU with PSG Hospitals would “further our collective cause of providing better healthcare facilities in a country that has a high mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease.”
K.R. Balakrishnan, Director of Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, at MGM Healthcare, said the clinical team at MGM Healthcare would work to establish the heart and lung transplant and heart failure management programmes and provide treatment options for patients in both institutions.
The MGM Healthcare team includes Dr. Balakrishnan, Dr. Suresh Rao, co-director Dr. Prashanth and chief executive officer Harish Manian.
The PSG Hospitals team included managing trustee L. Gopalakrishnan, PSG Super Specialty Hospitals director J.S. Bhuvaneswara, PSG IMSR Hospitals dean S. Ramalingam, and senior consultant of PSG Super Specialty Hospitals P.R. Murugesan.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath