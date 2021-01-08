PSG Hospitals, MGM Healthcare sign pact for heart, lung transplant

They will offer comprehensive centre of excellence

PSG Hospitals, Coimbatore, has signed an agreement with MGM Healthcare to offer a comprehensive centre of excellence for heart and lung transplant and heart failure clinic.

The transplantation team comprises a team of dedicated surgeons, anaesthetists, intensivists, perfusionists, technicians and nurses.

MGM Healthcare director Prashanth Rajagopalan said the MoU with PSG Hospitals would “further our collective cause of providing better healthcare facilities in a country that has a high mortality rate due to cardiovascular disease.”

K.R. Balakrishnan, Director of Institute of Heart and Lung Transplant and Mechanical Circulatory Support, at MGM Healthcare, said the clinical team at MGM Healthcare would work to establish the heart and lung transplant and heart failure management programmes and provide treatment options for patients in both institutions.

The MGM Healthcare team includes Dr. Balakrishnan, Dr. Suresh Rao, co-director Dr. Prashanth and chief executive officer Harish Manian.

The PSG Hospitals team included managing trustee L. Gopalakrishnan, PSG Super Specialty Hospitals director J.S. Bhuvaneswara, PSG IMSR Hospitals dean S. Ramalingam, and senior consultant of PSG Super Specialty Hospitals P.R. Murugesan.