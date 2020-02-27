PSBB team emerges winner of national quiz competition

Students from PSBB School, T.Nagar emerged the national winners in the Saevus Eco Achievers National Quiz held in Mumbai on February 20.
The team comprising Pranav A. Gautam, S.Arnav and Rushil Chandrasekar participated in the final round of the quiz where they competed with other teams from Trivandrum, Chennai, Faridabad, Lucknow, Bhopal, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Mumbai and Nagpur.
The team from PSBB had qualified in the city round and won the zonal round in Bengaluru before representing Chennai at the national-level. There were nearly 1,300 teams which participated in the quiz from 48 different cities across the country.
