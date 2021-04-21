PSBB holds online science festival

CHENNAI

21 April 2021

150 students participate in the event

An online science fest was organised by Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan Senior Secondary School, Nungambakkam, which saw nearly 150 students take part in various competitions.

Students from PSBB Millennium School, Gerugambakkam emerged as the overall champions in the fest.

Among the competitions that the students took part in was a case competition, where students were presented with a case and had to research, come up with solutions and present to the judges within a limited time frame. A virtual escape room competition had the students solve fun questions from mathematics, science and logic and as a part of a memathon, students were required to make memes based on math and science.

Delivering the valedictory address, Dr. V. Balasubramanian, Founder and COO, Bugworks Research India Pvt Ltd. and an alumnae of the school, applauded the students on the ideas they put forth as a part of the competitions.

Sheela Rajendra, Dean and Director, PSBB Group of Schools, said both science and commerce students helped organise and participate in the events, and that the fest was aimed at encouraging scientific temperament and challenging their scientific thinking.