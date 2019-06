The Alumni Day celebrations of P.S. Higher Secondary School, Mylapore, that was supposed to be held on June 16 in the school premises has been postponed to June 30.

The event will be held at 8.45 p.m. All alumni are requested to register their participation by contacting R. Kala, headmistress, at 9840098802 or V. Santhanam, 9444572241.

Participants can also register by using the landline — 24641675 and the email — pennathur1905@yahoo.co.in.