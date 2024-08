The P.S. Educational Society, Mylapore, is organising an alumni meet at 8.30 a.m. on September 1 at TAG-P.S. Dakshinamurthi Auditorium, 215, R.K. Math Road, Mylapore. Alumni of its senior and higher secondary schools can participate. To register, email psmatric2010@gmail.com or message 9363240995 on WhatsApp. Registration is on a first come, first served basis, a press release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.