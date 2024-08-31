GIFT a SubscriptionGift
P.S. Educational Society celebrates golden jubilee

Published - August 31, 2024 09:51 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

A school is not just for learning various subjects but is also a place where a person learns life lessons, said R. Chidambaram, former chairman, Atomic Energy Commission on Saturday.

Speaking at the inauguration of the golden jubilee celebrations of P.S Educational Society in Chennai, as he was an alumnus of P.S. High School, he said, these life lessons are those that build characters and also teaches students the importance of learning various ways to live life. “All the teachers we had were excellent from geography to mathematics and the headmaster were very strict,”

Director of Indian Institute of Technology, Madras and an alumnus of P.S. Senior Secondary School V. Kamakoti said that every child in the school is looked after, like they are the teacher’s own. “The fundamentals and all the basics of life were taught to us only through these schools. The way we are trained in these schools is what we carry and it helps throughout life. The way to live with humility,” he said.

President of P.S. Educational Society K.V.S. Gopalakrishnan while speaking on the occasion said, “Celebrating 50 years of the P.S. Educational Society is a testament to our commitment to educational excellence and cultural heritage.”

Mr. Chidambaram was presented the ‘Distinguished Alumnus’ award on the occasion. Secretary of the society C.V. Krishnan, treasurer P. S. Prabhakar, society members Harishankar and T. K. Varadarajan were also present at the event.

